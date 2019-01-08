Multiple development projects coming to Lake in the Hills this year

Home decor giant At Home, which is taking over the former Dominick's building in Lake in the Hills, is expected to have a soft opening by the end of the month after an extensive renovation.

"They have done a total remodel," Village President Russ Ruzanski said.

It will be the Plano, Texas-based home decor superstore's fifth suburban location. At Home has stores in Aurora, Elmhurst, Geneva and Schaumburg.

The big box retailer is leasing the building from Phoenix-based U-Haul International, which will have its grand opening at The Centre at Lake in the Hills in the first quarter of 2019. U-Haul plans to dedicate a portion of the site for self-storage and retail sale of U-Haul materials.

U-Haul purchased the 8.5-acre shopping center at Randall and Algonquin roads for $5.05 million in an online auction. It comprises 99,451 square feet of retail space in three buildings: the roughly 72,000-square-foot former Dominick's building, adjacent in-line shops and an outlot strip building.

At Home added roughly 12,000 square feet to the Dominick's building for its store.

Elsewhere in town, construction of the first phase of Melody Living senior housing development next to village hall is expected to be completed this year, Ruzanski said.

The project involves building 165 residential units on about eight acres on the southwest side of Harvest Gate, just north of Algonquin Road. The first phase includes 62 assisted living units and 26 memory care units. Construction of the second phase, which includes 77 independent living units, will begin in 2020.

Also, a second assisted living developer is eyeing a site on the northwest side of the village along Princeton Lane and Lakewood Road. The Heathers senior living home is a different concept allowing a maximum of 16 residents in the shared housing establishment with a 6-1 resident-to-staff ratio.

"They are still in the process of making formal plans to present to the board," Ruzanski said.

This year, the village will see construction begin on a solar power farm on Lake in the Hills airport property by Cenergy Power, a Carlsbad, California-based solar energy company.

Cenergy is performing an engineering study and other research necessary to enter into a 21-year lease with the village for construction and operation of the solar farm. It also must obtain necessary state and federal permits and grants to proceed with the project, Ruzanski said.