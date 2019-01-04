Donkey Inn owner looking to open Mickey's Sports Bar in Streamwood

The owner of Donkey Inn Bar & Grill restaurants in Palatine and Algonquin intends to breathe new life into the former Fireside Ale House building in Streamwood when it reopens as Mickey's Sports Bar & Grill later this year.

Streamwood trustees Thursday approved a special-use permit allowing alcohol to be served at the building at 50 N. Barrington Road.

But before the new business opens, a liquor license will have to be requested and approved as well, Streamwood Village Manager Sharon Caddigan said.

Village officials have not been told of an expected opening date, but in addition to the liquor license request, there is likely some interior work still to be done on the building that's been vacant for a year and a half, she said.

Fireside Ale House opened in the already existing building in December 2013 and closed in June 2017.

The new owner of the building has been working on getting things together for the new business since December 2017, Caddigan said.

There was a period during which the Streamwood business was also expected to bear the name Donkey Inn, she said, but then the owner proposed the new name Mickey's Sports Bar & Grill.

The owner could not be reached for comment Friday.