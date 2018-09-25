HomeGoods opening in Vernon Hills

HomeGoods, an off-price home décor store, will open a 20,162 square-foot store in Vernon Hills on Sunday, Sept. 30 at 8 a.m.

The new store is located in Mellody Farms at 901 N. Milwaukee Ave. This will be the 27th HomeGoods in the Chicago market.

From well-known brands and designers to merchandise from all over the world, HomeGoods offers a selection in countless styles for every room of the house.

"Our amazing values, brand names, and vast assortment make HomeGoods an exciting destination for shoppers," said HomeGoods President John Ricciuti. "With a large variety of special merchandise from around the world, customers will always find something thrilling in our treasure hunt environment at great values. We are happy to provide Vernon Hills with a local HomeGoods."

HomeGoods merchandise departments include furniture, rugs, lighting, decorative accessories, kitchen and dining, bedding, bath, kids' décor and toys, pet accessories, storage, workspace, outdoor, gourmet, wellness and more.

HomeGoods expects to fill approximately 65 full- and part-time positions.