Legal veteran joins ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, a growing provider of physical therapy services based in Bolingbrook, said it hired Diana Chafey as executive vice president and chief legal counsel.

Chafey, who has spent much of her legal career advising senior executives and boards of directors on complex legal compliance and risk management matters, will begin her role at the end of September.

Chafey takes over for Robert (Bob) McKenzie, who recently stepped down to pursue other opportunities outside of ATI. McKenzie, who has been with the organization since 2012, was instrumental in ushering the organization through its most successful expansion, growing ATI from 200 clinic locations to more than 800 today in 25 states. He will remain with the organization for a short time to ensure a smooth transition.

In her new role, Chafey will lead ATI's legal team in advising leadership and the organization on minimizing legal risks and navigating legal or regulatory issues the company may confront as it looks to expand services and offerings in the evolving and dynamic health care industry.

"The ATI family, its leadership team and board of directors are excited about the addition of Diana Chafey as the Company's chief legal counsel. She brings proven expertise in building high-performing legal teams and advising with sound legal counsel in highly complex and regulated environments. Diana will focus on supporting the achievement of ATI's business and growth objectives, while protecting and enhancing the value of the organization," says Al Hamood, interim Chief Executive Officer of ATI Physical Therapy. "We also want to thank Bob for his tireless dedication to the organization and helping to build one of the premier physical therapy companies in the U.S."