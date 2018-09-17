Report: Nokia cuts 250 jobs in Naperville

Nokia Networks is laying off 250 workers in Naperville and expects to cut 250 more by the end of the year, Crain's Chicago Business is reporting. Associated PRess/January 2015

The company, which makes telecom equipment for wireless phone service providers, informed the workers Sept. 7 that they are losing their jobs, reported Crain's, citing an unnamed source.

Nokia acknowledged layoffs but did not say how many employees were let go, Crain's reported.

The Nokia spokesman attributed the layoffs to realignment following its 2016 acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent, which was headquartered in Naperville and employed about 1,800 two years ago, according to Crain's.

Nokia also acquired Motorola's wireless equipment business, based in Arlington Heights, first as Nokia Siemens in 2011. Nokia bought out Siemens two years later.