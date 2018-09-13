Morton Arboretum hires Plant Clinic manager

The Morton Arboretum has named Julie Janoski as Plant Clinic manager. In her new role, Janoski will oversee the staff and trained volunteers of the Plant Clinic, a tree- and plant-focused resource for homeowners, gardeners and landscape professionals in the Chicago region and beyond.

Janoski brings to the role significant horticulture experience and tree and plant knowledge. She was most recently owner of the landscape design company Janoski Design, and a Plant Clinic volunteer. She holds a certification as a Nurseryman Professional through the Illinois Green Industry Association and is a member of the Illinois Landscape Contractor Association.

"Julie brings an important blend of tree and plant expertise and customer relations experience to the Plant Clinic," said Sue Wagner, the Arboretum's vice president of education and information. "The Plant Clinic answered nearly 16,000 questions from homeowners, gardeners and others in 2017, and in overseeing this key service, Julie will help further the Arboretum's vision of a greener, healthier, and more beautiful world."

Since 1968, the Arboretum's Plant Clinic has provided guidance and answered questions relating to tree and plant selection, identifying and coping with pests and diseases, and an array of other topics, free of charge. Plant Clinic experts are available by phone, email, or in-person at the Arboretum.

Janoski earned her bachelor's degree in business administration from Washington University in St. Louis and obtained an associate degree in horticulture from the College of DuPage. She is a resident of Wheaton.

The Morton Arboretum is an internationally recognized outdoor tree museum and tree research center in Lisle.

The arboretum is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization, welcoming 1.1 million visitors annually and serving 46,200 member households in 2017.