Woodman's gets OK to demolish Macy's, build new store at Stratford Square Mall

Bloomingdale has signed off on a proposal to build a new Woodman's Food Market at Stratford Square Mall.

Village trustees on Monday night unanimously approved a planned development so Woodman's can demolish a former Macy's location to make room for a new stand-alone grocery superstore.

"I'm absolutely pleased for our community," Village President Franco Coladipietro said after the vote. "I think it's going to be wonderful for the residents and for the mall."

The Macy's space at Stratford has been vacant since the department store closed in March 2017. But shortly after the closing of Macy's, Stratford's owners approached the village and indicated they were in discussions with Woodman's.

As part of its proposal, Woodman's is planning to tear down the Macy's and roughly 75 feet of the mall next to it. Then a new 243,000-square-foot store will be constructed on roughly 19 acres near the intersection of Schick Road and Gary Avenue.

Once completed, the site would feature a 2,300-square-foot car wash and two gas stations -- one unattended facility and a fully staffed station with a convenience store and lube center.

The massive 24-hour grocery store won't be attached to the mall.

Still, it's expected to be a good starting point to spur redevelopment at Stratford, which now has lost three anchor stores.

The mall's J.C. Penney store closed in 2014. Most recently, the Carson's department store was shuttered because of the bankruptcy sale of the chain's parent company.