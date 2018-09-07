 
Business

MT Barrels in Schaumburg to close for good after Saturday's 'last hurrah'

 
Eric Peterson
 
 
Updated 9/7/2018 12:41 PM
  • MT Barrels Sports Bar & Entertainment at 1712 W. Wise Road in Schaumburg will permanently close early Sunday morning after nearly five years in operation.

      MT Barrels Sports Bar & Entertainment at 1712 W. Wise Road in Schaumburg will permanently close early Sunday morning after nearly five years in operation. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer, 2014

Two months shy of its fifth anniversary, MT Barrels Sports Bar & Entertainment in Schaumburg will close after a "last hurrah" from 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, to 2 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 9.

After a few days of the business at 1712 W. Wise Road being closed, which sparked much speculation on social media, MT Barrels' owner set the record straight with his own Facebook post.

"There are all sorts of rumors going around but all I can say is the live music world is a tough one to stay competitive in," reads the post, signed Chad. "This has nothing to do with anything other than the clock has run out on our ability to stay afloat. At this point, I don't really care about what anyone thinks as to why, all I can tell you is that it is a commitment that cannot be met."

He thanked all the bands that have played at the venue since 2013 and apologized to those booked in the months ahead. Further gratitude was expressed to all the business' partners over the years, including its landlord.

"My vision for MTB was to always be a place 'where everybody knows your name,' that you never felt like you didn't belong, and that you always went home with a smile on your face," the post continued.

"I would like to think we succeeded and helped you make a few great memories, if only for a short time."

No one could be reached at the business Friday.

