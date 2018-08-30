Fry the Coop set to open in Elmhurst

Fry the Coop, known for its Nashville hot chicken concept, is expanding to Elmhurst next week. Courtesy of Kailley Lindman

Fry the Coop, known for its Nashville hot chicken concept, is expanding to Elmhurst next week.

Restaurant owner Joe Fontana plans to open his second location at 623 W. North Ave. in Elmhurst on Friday, Sept. 7.

Established in Oak Lawn less than one year ago, Fry the Coop is often compared to the famous Hattie B's in Nashville, Fontana said. He said he has mastered the flavor, heat and texture of the southern favorite. The eatery features fried chicken sandwiches, tenders and chicken and waffles.

"I fell in love with Nashville hot chicken while living in California," Fontana said. "As a native of Villa Park, I wanted to concentrate on Chicago's suburbs and create a replica of the local delicacy here. We can't wait to officially open our second location," he said.

He added that Fry the Coop's newest address is on the corner where four suburbs meet: Villa Park, Bensenville, Addison and Elmhurst.

A 2,800 square foot space, the new Elmhurst location will feature a 48-seat dining room along with its signature wall of colorful chickens. The fast-casual eatery will continue to bring the heat with its simple cooked-to-order menu. "Fry the Coop makes so many people happy. We want to grow the company to bring joy to as many people as possible," Fontana said.

Whether you want it "crazy" hot (call 911) or "country" (no heat), Fry the Coop satisfies your hot chicken fix and transports guests to the south with every crunchy bite, he said.

True to the 1930s original from Thornton Prince, Fontana uses a spice rub to make Fry the Coop's heat levels mild, medium, hot and crazy.