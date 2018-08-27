Portillo's offering free delivery through Sunday

Portillo's is offering free delivery service through Sunday, Sept. 2.

The Oak Brook-based restaurant chain is waiving delivery fees on all orders that are $15 or more at all of its locations nationwide.

The company launched delivery service about nine months ago.

Portillo's is partnering with DoorDash, an on-demand restaurant delivery platform. Through the partnership, DoorDash drivers fulfill delivery orders placed through both Portillo's and DoorDash's respective websites and mobile apps. Customers can visit portillos.com to find the delivery location nearest to them.

The companies say they have perfected the delivery service. For example, insulated bags are used and sealed to keep food hot, cool compartments are used to transport the shakes, and all the utensils must be included. The cost for delivery is usually $5 and the minimum order is $15.

San Francisco-based DoorDash, with offices in Chicago, has agreed to open an additional 13 locations in an effort to better deliver the Portillo's brand. Elgin, New Lenox and Champaign are a few of the new locations.