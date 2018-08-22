 
Business

Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Lattes return Tuesday

 
Kim Mikus
 
 
Updated 8/22/2018 3:30 PM
Pumpkin Spice Lattes will return for the season at Starbucks before Labor Day and a week earlier than last year.

The coffee chain said the popular pumpkin latte will return Tuesday, Aug. 28.

If you check the temperature that day, it's expected to be close to 90 degrees in the Chicago area.

This season, the Seattle-based company is celebrating the 15th birthday of the popular autumn beverage.

The company said the beverage originated in a research and development lab, where tasters ate bites of pumpkin pie followed by sips of espresso to pinpoint the exact tastes to highlight.

They also shared that the name "Pumpkin Spice Latte" was not their first choice -- it was almost called the "Fall Harvest Latte."

After a few changes over the years, the seasonal beverage is now made with real pumpkin and a spice mix of cinnamon, ginger, clove and nutmeg. It can be ordered in its original form or with soy, coconut or almond milk, as an iced drink or a Frappuccino.

