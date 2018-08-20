Manager from Morton Arboretum joins Aurora CVB

Lisa Wisner, who has spent more than a decade at the Morton Arboretum is joining the Aurora Area CVB as group sales coordinator.

Wisner joins the Aurora Area CVB after 12 years as group tour manager at the Morton Arboretum. She has a strong background in group sales, destination marketing and hospitality that includes having served as the director of the Downers Grove Visitors Bureau, sales manager at the Aurora Area Convention & Tourism Council, sales manager at Hollywood Casino Aurora and national sales manager for Budgetel Inns.

"The Aurora Area CVB is thrilled to welcome Lisa as part of the team," said Cort Carlson, executive director of the Aurora Area CVB. "Lisa's tourism and group sales experience fits perfectly with the objectives of this newly created position."

The responsibilities of the group sales coordinator are to create, build, and manage a motor coach/group tour sales and marketing program for the CVB, as well as other sales support functions as needed.

"The motor coach/group tour niche market is a great way for the CVB to support our tourism partners and drive additional visitation to their businesses," Carlson said. "Lisa will attend national and regional group tour marketplaces and will sell the Aurora Area as a preferred group tour destination."

Formed in 1987, the Aurora Area Convention and Visitors Bureau is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and marketing the area as a visitor destination. The goal of the Aurora Area CVB is to enhance the economic and environmental well-being of our region compromised of 10 municipalities: Aurora, Batavia, Big Rock, Hinckley, Montgomery, North Aurora, Oswego, Plano, Sugar Grove and Yorkville.