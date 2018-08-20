Colonial Cafe closes abruptly in Elgin and Crystal Lake

The Elgin and Crystal Lake locations of Colonial Cafe abruptly closed Monday after decades in business.

"We are closed. We would like to thank the Elgin community for 40 great years," a sign at the Elgin location reads. "We look forward to serving you at our other locations."

A sign at the Crystal Lake location thanked the community for 33 years in business.

In response to an inquiry via Facebook, company representatives said all employees have been offered employment in the five remaining locations.

The Elgin restaurant and creamery at 600 S. McLean Boulevard, just south of Elgin Community College, opened in May 1978, according to the Colonial Cafe website. The location at 5689 Northwest Highway in Crystal Lake opened in 2011 after 26 years in a building a block away.

The chain has two remaining restaurants in St. Charles and one each in Naperville, Aurora and Algonquin.

The business was founded in 1901 as a dairy milk route. "Snappy Snack" locations began to open in 1957 and two years later, the first ice cream and sandwich shop opened in St. Charles, the website says.

Staff writer Susan Sarkauskas contributed to this report