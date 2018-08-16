 
Business

How you can get a free happy hour Starbucks drink today

 
Kim Mikus
 
 
Updated 8/16/2018 9:47 AM
  • Refreshers are part of the buy-one-get-one-free Happy Hour deal at Starbucks today.

  • Refreshers are part of the buy-one-get-one-free Happy Hour deal at Starbucks today.

  • Iced coffees are part of the buy-one-get-one-free Happy Hour deal at Starbucks today.

As summer winds down, Starbucks is offering a happy hour special today that includes a buy-one-get-one-free deal.

The Starbucks Happy Hour promotion is good for all of the chain's iced beverages, including Refreshers, teas, espressos, lattes and more.

When customers order, they must order a grande-sized drink or larger. Otherwise, the promotion won't work.

The happy hour deal begins at 3 p.m. and goes until stores close, usually between 9 and 10 p.m. This Starbucks Happy Hour promotion does not include bottled beverages and Starbucks Reserve drinks.

To take advantage of the promotion you will need to become a Starbucks Rewards Member or sign up for Happy Hour promotions on the Starbucks website.

Starbucks requires a promo code at the register found in the invitation to get the free beverage. Starbucks Reward members have already received invitations loaded to their accounts and were notified via email.

Go to Starbucks.com/HappyHour to get the free code.

