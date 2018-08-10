Comcast expands network in West Chicago

Comcast Business said that it has added more than two miles of fiber to reach nearly 50 West Chicago businesses in an industrial area along Powis Road between North Avenue and Hawthorne Lane.

With the buildout complete, Comcast said it can give small, medium and large businesses in the area access to Internet speeds of up to 10 Gigabits per second (Gbps) -- and up to 100 Gbps on a case-by-case basis -- along with a wide range of services, including Ethernet, Internet, Advanced Voice and value-added cloud services. In addition, as a result of the expansion, Comcast can bring new customers online quickly.

"We can't thank Comcast enough for bringing more fiber and expanding its state-of-the-art network to West Chicago businesses," said West Chicago Mayor Ruben Pineda. "Fast internet speeds and advance technologies have the potential to bring more businesses and jobs to town, help companies already here expand operations and allow us to compete even more effectively with communities around the corner and around the country."

"Our advanced network provides increased bandwidth and that means more businesses can do more, like access more applications and services in the cloud, accommodate rapidly increasing numbers of employees in the field using mobile devices and exchange large amounts of data with business partners," said Jay Dirkmaat, Comcast Business Regional Vice President. "Comcast already has a network in the region, and we've been expanding it significantly through strategic proactive investments designed to help spur economic growth in emerging and growing business corridors."