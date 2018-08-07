City Barbeque plans Downers Grove opening

hello

City Barbeque is opening its fourth suburban location in the area in Downers Grove on Monday. Courtesy of City Barbeque

City Barbeque is opening its fourth suburban location in the area in Downers Grove on Monday.

The eatery at 1034 W. Ogden Ave. will then hold a grand opening celebration on Saturday, Aug. 18.

Other locations have recently opened in Berwyn, Deerfield and Orland Park. The company said it's known for its slow-smoked barbecue and homemade sides and desserts. More than 97 percent of everything served at City Barbeque is made in-house.

City Barbeque Downers Grove has partnered with People's Resource Center to donate the restaurant's surplus food to feed those in need and with the West Suburban Humane Society to donate a portion of their grand opening sales.