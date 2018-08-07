City Barbeque plans Downers Grove opening
Updated 8/7/2018 12:39 PM
hello
City Barbeque is opening its fourth suburban location in the area in Downers Grove on Monday.
The eatery at 1034 W. Ogden Ave. will then hold a grand opening celebration on Saturday, Aug. 18.
Other locations have recently opened in Berwyn, Deerfield and Orland Park. The company said it's known for its slow-smoked barbecue and homemade sides and desserts. More than 97 percent of everything served at City Barbeque is made in-house.
City Barbeque Downers Grove has partnered with People's Resource Center to donate the restaurant's surplus food to feed those in need and with the West Suburban Humane Society to donate a portion of their grand opening sales.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.