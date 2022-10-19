Canadiens host the Coyotes after overtime victory

Arizona Coyotes (1-2-0, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (2-2-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens host the Arizona Coyotes after the Canadiens took down the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in overtime.

Montreal went 22-49-11 overall and 11-26-4 at home a season ago. The Canadiens scored 222 goals while giving up 313 last season for a -91 goal differential.

Arizona had a 25-50-7 record overall and a 14-23-4 record on the road last season. The Coyotes scored 28 power-play goals last season on 202 chances for a 13.9% success rate.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), Joel Armia: out (upper-body), Michael Matheson: out (lower body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Jake Allen: day to day (parental leave), Joel Edmundson: out (lower body).

Coyotes: Nick Schmaltz: out (upper-body), Andrew Ladd: out (undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.