 

Steelers confirm T.J. Watt had knee surgery

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
By JOHN WAWROW
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/9/2022 2:11 PM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' top pass-rushing threat T.J. Watt had arthroscopic knee surgery, which is expected to further delay his return while being sidelined by a pectoral injury, the team confirmed on Sunday.

The team provided no further details except to confirm the report first published by ESPN on Saturday. Coach Mike Tomlin is expected to provide an update following the Steelers game at the Buffalo Bills.

 

Watt was the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year last season, and has been sidelined since getting hurt during a season-opening 23-20 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers entered the game at Buffalo 0-3 without Watt in the lineup this season and 0-7 overall.

The Steelers have provided no timetable for Watt's return.

