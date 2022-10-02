Browns missing starting DEs Cowney, Garrett against Falcons

FILE - Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during warm-ups before the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney will miss Thursday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after injuring his right ankle during Sunday's 31-30 loss to the New York Jets. Associated Press

FILE - Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) stands on the field during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Cleveland. The Browns defensive star stayed home to rest and recover from multiple injuries suffered in a frightening car crash as his status for Cleveland's game on Sunday in Atlanta remains in doubt. Garrett was not at the team's facility Wednesday, Sept.28, 2022, two days after the All-Pro rolled over his Porsche in a single-car accident on a rural road near home. He suffered a sprained shoulder, strained biceps, cuts and bruises in the wreck. Associated Press

ATLANTA -- The Cleveland Browns will be without both starting defensive ends for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons after listing Jadeveon Clowney as inactive.

Clowney will miss his second consecutive game with an ankle injury. He didn't practice this week and had been listed as questionable.

On Saturday, the Browns ruled out Myles Garrett, giving him more time to recover from multiple injuries suffered when he crashed his Porsche on Monday. Garrett hurt his shoulder, biceps, had several cuts and bruises, and broke a blood vessel in his left eye when he lost control while speeding. His car veered into a ditch, hit a fire hydrant and flipped several times.

Rookie Alex Wright and Isaac Rochell are expected to start at defensive end.

The defense lost starting linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. to a season-ending quadriceps injury in last week's win over Pittsburgh.

Cornerback Denzel Ward (back, ribs) and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (groin) are active after missing practice earlier this week.

