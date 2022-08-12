 

Tigers aim to end 4-game slide, play the White Sox

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted8/12/2022 7:00 AM

Detroit Tigers (43-70, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (56-56, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

 

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Daniel Norris (0-0); White Sox: Michael Kopech (4-8, 3.37 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)


FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -236, Tigers +194; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers aim to end their four-game skid with a win over the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago has a 56-56 record overall and a 25-29 record in home games. The White Sox have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.93.

Detroit has a 43-70 record overall and an 18-37 record in road games. The Tigers are 32-16 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Friday's game is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The White Sox have a 7-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn has 21 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 53 RBI while hitting .297 for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 16-for-39 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

Javier Baez leads Detroit with 11 home runs while slugging .378. Riley Greene is 10-for-42 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .260 batting average, 3.49 ERA, even run differential

Tigers: 2-8, .200 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Joe Kelly: day-to-day (head), A.J. Pollock: day-to-day (foot), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Tigers: Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tarik Skubal: 15-Day IL (arm), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Comments
