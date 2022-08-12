 

Kopech pulled after throwing 6 no-hit innings for White Sox

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
    Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech throws against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.

 
Updated 8/12/2022 8:15 PM

CHICAGO -- White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech was pulled after throwing six no-hit innings against the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.

Kopech struck out a career-best 11, walked three and threw 85 pitches.

 

Manager Tony La Russa brought in reliever Reynaldo LÃ³pez to start the seventh, and the combined no-hit bid ended immediately when Detroit's Javier BÃ¡ez led off with a single to right-center.

The 26-year-old Kopech missed the 2019 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and opted out in 2020 for health reasons.

He entered Friday night's game at 4-8 with a 3.39 ERA. He has not thrown more than 100 pitches or worked more than seven innings in a start this year.

