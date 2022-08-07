 

Texas Rangers and Chicago White Sox play in game 4 of series

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted8/7/2022 7:00 AM

Chicago White Sox (54-53, third in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (48-59, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

 

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (7-6, 5.06 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Rangers: Spencer Howard (2-3, 6.82 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)


FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -151, Rangers +129; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers play the Chicago White Sox with a 2-1 series lead.

Texas has a 48-59 record overall and a 23-30 record at home. The Rangers are 32-12 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Chicago is 54-53 overall and 29-24 on the road. The White Sox have a 19-12 record in games decided by one run.

Sunday's game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Rangers are ahead 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia has 21 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs and 70 RBI for the Rangers. Marcus Semien is 10-for-41 with a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Jose Abreu has 27 doubles, 14 home runs and 55 RBI for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 14-for-33 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .233 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

White Sox: 5-5, .254 batting average, 3.10 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Rangers: Dennis Santana: 15-Day IL (ankle), Kole Calhoun: 10-Day IL (heel), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (back), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 