White Sox and Athletics meet with series tied 1-1

Oakland Athletics (39-64, fifth in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (50-50, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adam Oller (1-3, 8.07 ERA, 1.86 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (10-4, 2.03 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 154 strikeouts)



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -281, Athletics +230; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Chicago White Sox and the Oakland Athletics are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Chicago is 22-28 in home games and 50-50 overall. White Sox hitters have a collective .384 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the AL.

Oakland is 39-64 overall and 22-30 in road games. The Athletics have a 22-10 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Anderson has 13 doubles, six home runs and 25 RBI for the White Sox. Josh Harrison is 7-for-31 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Seth Brown is second on the Athletics with 35 extra base hits (18 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs). Sean Murphy is 7-for-29 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .272 batting average, 4.30 ERA, even run differential

Athletics: 7-3, .253 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (back), Joe Kelly: day-to-day (biceps), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (illness), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (hand), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Athletics: Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.