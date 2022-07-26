Giants LB Ojulari unable to practice with hamstring injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants leading sacker Azeez Ojulari is going to miss the start of training camp because of a non-football related hamstring injury.

Hours after players started reporting to camp Tuesday, the team announced Ojulari was put on the reserve/non-football injury list.

The Giants also said wide receiver Sterling Shepard, center Nick Gates and tackle Matt Peart would start the season on the active/physically unable to perform list because of injuries sustained last season.

A second-round draft choice last year, Ojulari set a franchise rookie record with eight sacks. He played in all 17 games, starting 13.

Shepard tore his Achilles tendon on Dec. 19 against Dallas. The seven-year pro who is the team's longest-tenured player underwent surgery and rehabbed the injury throughout the offseason. His 349 career catches are eighth in franchise history.

Gates has had numerous operations on his left leg since breaking it in a start at left guard against Washington. He had started 19 consecutive games, including 17 at center.

Peart was hurt starting at left tackle for the injured Andrew Thomas. He has played in 26 games in his first two seasons with five starts.

All four players remain part of the 90-man roster and can be activated at any time.

Last week, the Giants placed rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger on the PUP list with a quad injury.

Earlier in the day, the Giants signed safety Andrew Adams, wide receiver Marcus Kemp, offensive tackle Kamaal Seymour and defensive end Nick Williams. To clear space on the roster, they waived defensive back Henry Black, defensive tackle Jabari Ellis, receiver Travis Toivonen and terminated the contract of defensive back Maurice Canady.

The Giants will have their first training camp practice under new coach Brian Daboll on Wednesday.

