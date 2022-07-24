 

Gomes, Smyly help lift Cubs to three-game sweep of Phillies

  • Chicago Cubs' Drew Smyly pitches during the third inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Philadelphia.

    Chicago Cubs' Drew Smyly pitches during the third inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Philadelphia. Associated Press

  • Chicago Cubs' Nelson Velazquez, right, score past Philadelphia Phillies' Garrett Stubbs during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Philadelphia.

    Chicago Cubs' Nelson Velazquez, right, score past Philadelphia Phillies' Garrett Stubbs during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Philadelphia. Associated Press

  • Chicago Cubs' Yan Gomes celebrates after hitting a home run off of Philadelphia Phillies' Bailey Falter during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Philadelphia.

    Chicago Cubs' Yan Gomes celebrates after hitting a home run off of Philadelphia Phillies' Bailey Falter during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Philadelphia. Associated Press

  • Chicago Cubs' Drew Smyly pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Philadelphia.

    Chicago Cubs' Drew Smyly pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Philadelphia. Associated Press

  • Philadelphia Phillies' Bailey Falter pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Philadelphia.

    Philadelphia Phillies' Bailey Falter pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Philadelphia. Associated Press

 
By AARON BRACY
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 7/24/2022 2:10 PM

Yan Gomes hit two home runs, Drew Smyly tossed six sharp innings and the Chicago Cubs completed a three-game sweep with a 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 