Gomes, Smyly help lift Cubs to three-game sweep of Phillies
Updated 7/24/2022 2:10 PM
Yan Gomes hit two home runs, Drew Smyly tossed six sharp innings and the Chicago Cubs completed a three-game sweep with a 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies
