Gomes, Smyly help lift Cubs to three-game sweep of Phillies

Chicago Cubs' Drew Smyly pitches during the third inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Philadelphia. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Nelson Velazquez, right, score past Philadelphia Phillies' Garrett Stubbs during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Philadelphia. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Yan Gomes celebrates after hitting a home run off of Philadelphia Phillies' Bailey Falter during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Philadelphia. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Drew Smyly pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Philadelphia. Associated Press