Vikings sign Booth, Ingram, finish rookie deals before camp

FILE - Minnesota Vikings guard Ed Ingram takes part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility in Eagan, Minn., on June 8, 2022. The Minnesota Vikings signed rookies Andrew Booth Jr. and Ingram to complete their draft-class contracts on Sunday, July 24, 2022, as players began to report to training camp. Associated Press

FILE - Minnesota Vikings cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. takes part in drills at the NFL football team's rookie minicamp in Eagan, Minn., on May 13, 2022. The Minnesota Vikings signed rookies Booth Jr. and Ed Ingram to complete their draft-class contracts on Sunday, July 24, 2022, as players began to report to training camp. Associated Press

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings signed rookies Andrew Booth Jr. and Ed Ingram to complete their draft-class contracts Sunday as players began to report to training camp.

Booth, a cornerback, was a second-round pick out of Clemson, 42nd overall. Ingram, a guard, was a second-round selection out of LSU, 59th overall. The Vikings signed their eight other draft picks earlier this summer.

The Vikings announced 31 players who reported to team headquarters. The first wave included all rookies, some inexperienced returners, some players recovering from injuries and all three quarterbacks on the roster: Kirk Cousins, Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond. The remainder of the players must report by Tuesday.

The first full-team practice is Wednesday at the TCO Performance Center, where the team shifted training camp in 2018.

