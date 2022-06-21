 

Titans add assistant coaches, scouting interns for camp

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel talks to players at the NFL football team's practice facility Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

    Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel talks to players at the NFL football team's practice facility Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 6/21/2022 2:22 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans have added a handful of new coaches and scouts for training camp.

The Titans announced Tuesday that five coaches will work with them during camp as part of the NFL's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship. Former Tennessee running back Bishop Sankey will be a scout as a Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellow and Chesney McClellan will be an intern through the Amy Adams Strunk Women in Football program.

 

The coaches assisting the Titans through the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship include Jeremy Hawkins from Eastern Kentucky, Wisconsin's Ashley Cornwell, TC Taylor of Jackson State, Derik Abbott of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and Justin Hamilton who was most recently with Virginia Tech.

McClellan is a former Auburn volleyball player currently working as a graduate manager for the Belmont Bruins baseball team pursuing her master's degree. She will assist scouting and operations during camp. This is the third year for the Women in Football program named for the Titans' controlling owner.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 