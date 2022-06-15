 

Ruidiaz scores 2 goals, Seattle beats Vancouver 4-0

    Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro, second from right, celebrates with Fredy Montero (12) after Lodeiro scored a goal on a penalty kick set up after Whitecaps goalkeeper Cody Cropper fouled Montero during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Seattle. Associated Press

    Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro (10) scores on a penalty kick against Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Cody Cropper, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Seattle. Associated Press

    Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Cody Cropper, right, prepares to stop a shot by Seattle Sounders forward Fredy Montero, center, as Whitecaps defender Jake Nerwinski (28) attempts the tackle during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Seattle. Associated Press

    Seattle Sounders forward Fredy Montero (12) is fouled by Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Cody Cropper, left, as Whitecaps defender LuÃ­s Martins (14) watches during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Seattle. The foul set up a penalty kick goal scored by Sounders' Nicolas Lodeiro. Associated Press

    Seattle Sounders midfielder Kelyn Rowe heads the ball next to Vancouver Whitecaps defender Ranko VeselinoviÄ, center-right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Seattle. Associated Press

    Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro, right, kicks the ball as he is challenged by Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Leonard Owusu during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Seattle. Associated Press

    Vancouver Whitecaps supporters wave the Canadian flag during the singing of the Canadian national anthem before the team's MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Seattle. Associated Press

    A young Seattle Sounders supporter holds a rainbow flag before an MLS soccer match between the Sounders and the Vancouver Whitecaps, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Seattle during Pride Month. Associated Press

 
SEATTLE -- Raul Ruidiaz scored a goal in each half and the Seattle Sounders beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 4-0 on Tuesday night.

The Sounders (6-6-1) also got goals from Alex Roldan and Nicolas Lodeiro.

 

The Whitecaps (5-8-2) did not have a shot on goal.

Both teams play Saturday. The Sounders host Los Angeles FC and the Whitecaps visit Dallas.

