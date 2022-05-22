 

Yankees host the White Sox on home winning streak

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Posted5/22/2022 7:00 AM

Chicago White Sox (19-20, second in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (29-10, first in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 3:05 p.m. EDT

 

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto (0-0, .00 ERA, .67 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Yankees: Jameson Taillon (4-1, 3.28 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)


FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -176, White Sox +151; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to keep their four-game home win streak intact when they take on the Chicago White Sox.

New York has gone 15-4 at home and 29-10 overall. The Yankees have the highest team slugging percentage in MLB play at .420.

Chicago has a 9-10 record at home and a 19-20 record overall. White Sox hitters are batting a collective .233, which ranks eighth in the AL.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Yankees are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has a .307 batting average to lead the Yankees, and has seven doubles and 14 home runs. Giancarlo Stanton is 15-for-31 with four home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Robert leads the White Sox with six home runs while slugging .461. Tim Anderson is 14-for-39 with a double and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .274 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .252 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Chad Green: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (lat), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Lance Lynn: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (knee), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

