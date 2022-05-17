Calgary and Edmonton square off begin the second round

Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (50-21-11, first in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -159, Oilers +135; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Flames host series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers to open the Western Conference second round. The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Oilers went 3-2 against the Flames during the regular season. In their last regular season meeting on March 26, the Flames won 9-5.

Calgary is 50-21-11 overall and 15-8-2 against the Pacific Division. The Flames have allowed 206 goals while scoring 291 for a +85 scoring differential.

Edmonton is 49-27-6 overall and 19-5-0 against the Pacific Division. The Oilers have a 16-7-2 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Lindholm has scored 42 goals with 40 assists for the Flames. Matthew Tkachuk has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Connor McDavid has scored 44 goals with 79 assists for the Oilers. Evander Kane has eight goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-4-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.2 assists, 5.7 penalties and 15.3 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Sean Monahan: out for season (hip), Tyler Parsons: out for season (undisclosed).

Oilers: Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.