Red Sox play the White Sox in first of 3-game series

Chicago White Sox (10-13, second in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (10-16, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (3-1, 2.48 ERA, .93 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (0-4, 7.84 ERA, 1.84 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox begin a three-game series at home against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

Boston has a 4-6 record in home games and a 10-16 record overall. The Red Sox have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .347.

Chicago has a 7-6 record in home games and a 10-13 record overall. The White Sox have gone 4-1 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads Boston with four home runs while slugging .459. J.D. Martinez is 11-for-31 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Tim Anderson has five doubles and three home runs for the White Sox. Jose Abreu is 10-for-36 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .236 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .232 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Kike Hernandez: day-to-day (illness), Rich Hill: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Andrew Vaughn: 10-Day IL (hand), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 10-Day IL (biceps), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.