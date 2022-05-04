Devils shake-up: Assistant coaches Recchi, Nasreddine out

 

NEWARK, N.J. -- The New Jersey Devils shook up their assistant coaching ranks Wednesday, firing Mark Recchi while not renewing the contract of Alain Nasreddine.

General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the decisions Wednesday, less than a week after New Jersey missed the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season and the ninth time in 10 years.

 

Recchi was hired two years ago when Lindy Ruff was named the head coach. He played in the NHL for 22 years, winning three Stanley Cups, and was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2017.

Nasreddine was named an assistant coach by the Devils in 2015. Four year later, he was named interim head coach after John Hynes was fired. Ruff retained Nasreddine on his staff after taking over.

