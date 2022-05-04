 

Capitals take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Panthers

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Updated 5/4/2022 2:31 PM

Washington Capitals (44-26-12, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (58-18-6, first in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

 


FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -246, Capitals +201; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Capitals lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Florida Panthers in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Capitals won 4-2 in the previous matchup.

Florida has a 58-18-6 record overall and a 32-6-0 record in home games. The Panthers have gone 25-4-1 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Washington has a 24-8-5 record on the road and a 44-26-12 record overall. The Capitals are 10th in the league with 270 total goals (averaging 3.3 per game).

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Duclair has scored 31 goals with 27 assists for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Alex Ovechkin has 50 goals and 41 assists for the Capitals. T.J. Oshie has scored three goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 5.1 penalties and 14.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Capitals: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19).

Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (eye), Tom Wilson: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

