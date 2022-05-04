Avalanche host the Predators with 1-0 series lead

Nashville Predators (45-30-7, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (56-19-7, first in the Central Division)

Denver; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -371, Predators +288; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Avalanche lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Nashville Predators in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Avalanche won the last matchup 7-2. Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals in the victory.

Colorado has gone 56-19-7 overall with a 14-5-3 record against the Central Division. The Avalanche have gone 50-4-4 when scoring three or more goals.

Nashville has a 45-30-7 record overall and a 15-7-1 record in Central Division play. The Predators have gone 16-7-2 in games their opponents commit more penalties.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen has 36 goals and 56 assists for the Avalanche. Artturi Lehkonen has scored six goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

Roman Josi has 23 goals and 73 assists for the Predators. Matt Duchene has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 4-5-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Predators: 3-5-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 5.3 penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while giving up 4.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist).

Predators: Juuse Saros: out (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.