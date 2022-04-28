 

2022 NFL Draft l Record 8 teams don't own a first-round pick

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • A logo of the 2022 NFL football draft is projected at the Fountains of Bellagio on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas, the day before the draft.

    A logo of the 2022 NFL football draft is projected at the Fountains of Bellagio on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas, the day before the draft. Associated Press

  • A dancer rehearses for a show at the red carpet stage of the NFL draft at the Fountains of Bellagio on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas.

    A dancer rehearses for a show at the red carpet stage of the NFL draft at the Fountains of Bellagio on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. Associated Press

 
By Associated Press
Updated 4/28/2022 4:05 PM

LAS VEGAS -- The Latest on the NFL draft.

___

 

The NFL draft is kicking off in Las Vegas on Thursday night and a record eight teams won't make their first selections until Friday night unless they trade back into the first round.

The teams without first-round picks are the Rams, Bears, Browns, Broncos, Colts, Raiders, Dolphins and 49ers.

The Seahawks traded away their first-round pick last year, but jumped back into the first round in the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade with Denver last month.

Also this offseason:

- The Browns traded three first-rounders to Houston for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

- The Raiders traded a first- and a second-rounder to Green Bay for wide receiver Davante Adams.

- And the Dolphins traded their 2022 first-rounder and four other picks to Kansas City for wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

___

