Breaking down players selected in 1st round of NFL Draft

Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner walks to the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. Associated Press

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson celebrates being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick in the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. Associated Press

The players chosen in the first round Thursday of the NFL Draft:

1) Jaguars - Travon Walker, 6-foot-5, 275 pounds, Georgia

Breakdown: Speed and athleticism for his size and build are prototypical and he could probably add some weight without losing much of what makes him special. Pass-rush technique needs work.

Fact: One-year starter whose production (13 tackles for loss and 9 1/2 sacks) was just OK playing as part of a deep rotation at Georgia.

Notable: The last team to pick No. 1 overall in consecutive seasons was Cleveland, which picked an edge rusher (Myles Garrett) in 2017 and a quarterback (Baker Mayfield) in 2018). The Jags went QB (Trevor Lawrence) and then pass rusher in Walker.

2) Lions - Aidan Hutchinson, 6-6, 265 pounds, Michigan

Breakdown: Relentless and efficient pass rusher with a good combination of technique and an assortment of moves. Overall athleticism is a notch below some elite pass rushers who have gone in the top five in recent years like the Bosa brothers.

Fact: The Heisman Trophy runner-up last season is the son of former Michigan defensive lineman and team captain Chris Hutchinson.

Notable: The last time the Lions picked a player from Michigan in the first round was OL Jeff Backus at 18th in 2001.

3) Texans - Derek Stingley Jr., 6-1, 195, LSU

Breakdown: Strong man-to-man technique. Plays balanced to mirror receivers. Can get lost in zone coverage and in run support.

Fact: Stingley was an All-American as a freshman but injuries (foot in 2021) and regression by the rest of the defense undercut his next two seasons.

Notable: Matches the highest drafted cornerback in the common draft era. Last time the Texans selected a cornerback in the first round was 2015 (Kevin Johnson, No. 16).

4) Jets - Ahmad Gardner, 6-2, 190, Cincinnati

Breakdown: Tall, long-armed and fast. Moves his lanky frame smoothly and plays aggressively at the line of scrimmage. Not a lot of power in his game and he can get grabby, but the corner nicknamed Sauce was the definition of lockdown.

Fact: Did not allow a TD reception in his three-year college career.

Notable: Gardner is the highest drafted player ever from Cincinnati and the first cornerback taken in the first round by the Jets since Dee Milliner (No. 9) in 2013.

5) Giants - Kayvon Thibodeaux, 6-5, 258, Oregon

Breakdown: Pounces past blockers to make plays in the backfield with uncanny burst and length. Long, lean build doesn't lend itself to adding weight.

Fact: Former five-star recruit seemed destined to be a first overall draft pick after freshman season, but between injuries and a shortened pandemic season he never put together a fully dominant year.

Notable: Giants had not drafted a defensive end/edge rusher in the first round since taking Jason Pierre-Paul (No. 15) in 2010.

6) Panthers -

7) Giants (from Chicago) -

8) Falcons -

9) Seahawks (from Denver) -

10) Jets (from Seattle) -

11) Commanders -

12) Vikings --

13) Texans (from Cleveland) -

14) Ravens -

15) Eagles (from Miami) -

16) Saints (from Indianapolis via Philadelphia) -

17) Chargers -

18) Eagles (from New Orleans) -

19) Saints (from Philadelphia) -

20) Steelers -

21) Patriots -

22) Packers (from Las Vegas) -

23) Cardinals -

24) Cowboys -

25) Bills -

26) Titans -

27) Buccaneers -

28) Packers -

29) Chiefs (from San Francisco via Miami) -

30) Chiefs -

31) Bengals -

32) Lions (from Los Angeles) -

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL