Panthers beat Red Wings 5-2, extend win streak to 12 games

Florida Panthers center Joe Thornton (19) hits Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek (17) into the boards during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. Associated Press

Florida Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar (52) passes the puck around the reach of Detroit Red Wings center Pius Suter (24) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. Associated Press

Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) is penalized after running into Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. Associated Press

Florida Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour (62) is hit by Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jordan Oesterle (82) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. Associated Press

Detroit Red Wings center Pius Suter (24) hits Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) on the mask with his stick as Panthers defenseman Lucas Carlsson (32) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. Associated Press

Florida Panthers left wing Mason Marchment (17), right wing Patric Hornqvist (70), center Anton Lundell (15) congratulate defenseman MacKenzie Weegar (52) on his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. Associated Press

Florida Panthers center Noel Acciari (55) scores past Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) as Red Wings defenseman Jordan Oesterle (82), Panthers center Joe Thornton (19) and defenseman Gustav Lindstrom (28) look on during the first period of an NHL hockey game ,Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. Associated Press

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Aleksander Barkov scored his 38th goal of the season and the Florida Panthers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight win, beating the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Thursday night.

Mason Marchment had a goal and an assist, and Sam Reinhart, MacKenzie Weegar and Noel Acciari also scored for the Eastern Conference-leading Panthers, who moved two points ahead of West-leading Colorado in the race for the best record in the NHL. Florida (118 points) and the Avalanche have four games remaining.

The Panthers moved closer to clinching first in the Atlantic Division and the top spot in the Eastern Conference. A Tampa Bay win over Toronto later Thursday would clinch both for the Panthers.

'It means a lot. We put a lot of hard work into the season and locking up the division is a big accomplishment for us,' Weegar said. 'But there's obviously the bigger picture here and we'll enjoy that, locking up division and getting the home ice advantage for the playoffs here.'

The Panthers matched the 12-game winning streak it posted from Dec. 15, 2015, to Jan. 10, 2016.

'We kind of just took it game by game and I'm happy we're racking up the wins here,' Weegar said. 'We're a great team and it's obviously shown all year.'

Jonathan Huberdeau had two assists and moved into a tie with Connor McDavid of idle Edmonton for the league lead in points at 113.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 28 shots for the Panthers.

Tyler Bertuzzi and Sam Gagner scored for Detroit, and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 22 shots.

'They (Panthers) have this many points for a reason,' coach Jeff Blashill said. 'Overall, we were in the position to win the hockey game. We've just got to find a way. One or two less mistakes and make sure to capitalize on our chances.'

The Red Wings closed within 3-2 when Bertuzzi's shot from the right circle got past Bobrovsky with 13:45 left in the second, but the Panthers moved ahead 4-2 after Weegar poked the puck in from the slot with 3:55 left in the second.

Reinhart scored a power-play goal at 3:50 of the third to stretch the Panthers' lead to 5-2.

'I thought we got a little physical in the second and we seemed to get a little momentum and kind of took over the hockey game,' interim coach Andrew Brunette said. 'Our focus hasn't been on anything other than doing the right things and that will start again on Saturday and that's kind of been a tribute to the guys. I think we've been able to do that all season long.'

The Panthers scored three goals on seven shots in the first period.

After Gagner's wrist shot went under Bobrovsky's glove to give the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 4:08, Acciari tied the score 1-all on a shot from the low slot at 9:19.

Barkov's power-play goal, his 38th of the season, came on a blast from the high slot with 1:07 left to give the Panthers a 2-1 lead. Then, Marchment's shot deflected off a defender and into the net with 21 seconds left to make it 3-1.

'They seemingly can create offense out of nothing,' Gagner said. 'You feel like you're playing well against them, they create odd man breaks and their defensive finds guys up-ice open. Ultimately they found a way to break through.'

DOWN 1-0, AGAIN

Florida surrendered the first goal of a game for the 35th time this season. The Panthers have the NHL's best record, by far, in games in which they face a 1-0 deficit. Florida was 22-8-4 in that situation entering Thursday; St. Louis is second at 19-12-5 entering the day.

NOTES: Florida and St. Louis (playing later Thursday) are the only NHL teams to not be shut out this season. ... Joe Thornton's first-period assist on Acciari's goal made it his fourth game with a point in his five most recent appearances. Thornton hadn't played since April 3. ... Detroit will miss the playoffs for the sixth consecutive year, its longest such streak since missing seven consecutive postseasons from 1971 through 1977. ... Detroit's home finale is Saturday.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Host Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Panthers: Host Toronto on Saturday.

