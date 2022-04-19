 

Guardians host the White Sox to open 3-game series

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted4/19/2022 7:00 AM

Chicago White Sox (6-3) vs. Cleveland Guardians (4-4)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

 

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (1-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, five strikeouts); Guardians: Shane Bieber (0-0, 3.60 ERA, .70 WHIP, nine strikeouts)


FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -139, White Sox +118; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Chicago White Sox to open a three-game series.

Cleveland had an 80-82 record overall and a 40-41 record in home games last season. The Guardians slugged .407 as a team in the 2021 season while hitting 1.3 home runs per game.

Chicago had a 93-69 record overall and a 40-41 record in road games last season. The White Sox averaged 8.5 hits per game in the 2021 season with three extra base hits per game.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

INJURIES: Guardians: Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Giolito: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Ryan Burr: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 10-Day IL (biceps), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 