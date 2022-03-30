Lamar Jackson amid contract uncertainty: 'I love my Ravens'
Updated 3/30/2022 7:15 PM
BALTIMORE -- Lamar Jackson said on Twitter on Wednesday that he loves the Baltimore Ravens amid uncertainty about his contract status beyond this year.
'I love my Ravens I don't know who the hell putting that false narrative out that I'm having thoughts about leaving,' Jackson said. 'Stop tryna read my mind.'
Jackson's contract is an issue in Baltimore for a second straight offseason. The team still hasn't signed him to an extension as he enters next season on his fifth-year option. General manager Eric DeCosta said last month the Ravens were working at Jackson's pace.
Baltimore was decimated by injuries - including to Jackson himself - and finished 8-9 last season.
