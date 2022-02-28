Murray, Bohannon lead No. 24 Iowa over Northwestern 82-61

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Keegan Murray had 26 points and 18 rebounds, and Jordan Bohannon added 18 points in his final home game as No. 24 Iowa defeated Northwestern 82-61 on Monday night.

It was the eighth double-double of the season for Murray, who came into the game ranked fourth nationally in scoring at 23.2 points per game.

Bohannon, the Big Ten's all-time leader in 3-pointers and Iowa's career leader in assists, had four 3-pointers. Bohannon, playing his sixth season with the Hawkeyes, leaned down and kissed the center-court logo when he came out of the game for the last time with three minutes to play.

Connor McCaffery had a season-high 17 points for the Hawkeyes (21-8, 11-7 Big Ten).

Murray nearly outscored Northwestern (13-15, 6-13) in the first half. He had 13 points, while the Wildcats scored just 17 on 22% percent shooting. Northwestern missed 14 of its first 17 shots while posting its lowest first-half point total of the season.

The Hawkeyes had a 15-4 lead after the first 6Â½ minutes and led by as much as 20 in the first half. Iowa's biggest lead was 80-50 with 3:16 to play.

Iowa is tied for fourth in the nation in scoring at 83.8 points per game, but the Hawkeyes had their own offensive troubles in the first half, shooting just 35%.

Ty Berry led Northwestern with 19 points. Ryan Young had 10.

MINUS MAC

Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery did not play because of a hip injury.

McCaffery has started 26 games this season and is tied for second on the team in scoring at 10.7 points per game. He is fourth on the team with 99 rebounds.

THE SERIES

Iowa has won seven straight and nine of 10 against the Wildcats. The Hawkeyes lead the series 122-60.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa moved into sole possession of fifth place in the Big Ten, a half-game behind Ohio State heading into the final two games of the regular season. The Hawkeyes also clinched a winning record in conference play.

Northwestern lost for the fifth time in its last six games.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Hawkeyes moved up one spot in the AP poll earlier in the day, and have a chance to keep climbing with road games this week against Michigan and Illinois.

UP NEXT

Northwestern: Hosts Minnesota on Sunday.

Iowa: At Michigan on Thursday.

