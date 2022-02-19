The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired Brian Flores, who is suing the NFL for racial discrimination, as an assistant coach
Updated 2/19/2022 1:52 PM
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired Brian Flores, who is suing the NFL for racial discrimination, as an assistant coach.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.