Tom Brady says he's still evaluating his future plans

  • FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Ali Marpet (74) blocks during a NFL divisional playoff football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. While the NFL conference championship games went on without Brady for only the second time in 11 years, the world waits for the greatest quarterback of all-time to make his future plans official. An announcement is expected soon and a person close to Brady on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, told The Associated Press his decision will be based on family priorities, not finances.

  • FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. While the NFL conference championship games went on without Brady for only the second time in 11 years, the world waits for the greatest quarterback of all-time to make his future plans official. An announcement is expected soon and a person close to Brady on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, told The Associated Press his decision will be based on family priorities, not finances.

By ROB MAADDI
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/31/2022 7:27 PM

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tom Brady says he's still evaluating his future and the seven-time Super Bowl champion isn't ready to make a decision about retirement.

Speaking on his SiriusXM podcast, Brady said: 'I think when the time is right, I'll be ready to make a decision, one way or the other."

 

The 44-year-old quarterback has already stated a desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children. He's under contract for 2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is coming off one of the best seasons in his 22-year career.

'I understand my decision affects a lot of people's lives so when that decision comes, it'll come," Brady said.

