Tom Brady's career achievements

Highlights of Tom Brady's NFL career:

Super Bowl appearances (10)

 

Super Bowl 36, Super Bowl 38, Super Bowl 39, Super Bowl 42, Super Bowl 46, Super Bowl 49, Super Bowl 51, Super Bowl 52, Super Bowl 53, Super Bowl 55.

Super Bowl champion (7)

Super Bowl 36, Super Bowl 38, Super Bowl 39, Super Bowl 49, Super Bowl 51, Super Bowl 53, Super Bowl 55.

Super Bowl MVP (5)

Super Bowl 36, Super Bowl 38, Super Bowl 49, Super Bowl 51, Super Bowl 55.

League MVP (3)

2007, 2010, 2017.

All-Pro Teams (3)

2007, 2010, 2017.

AP Offensive Player of the Year (2)

2007, 2010.

AP Comeback Player of the Year (1)

2009.

AP Male Athlete of the Year (1)

2007.

Records (regular season)

NFL all-time leader in wins (xx), touchdown passes (624), passing yardage (84,520) and completions (7,263)

Records (postseason)

Wins (35), passing yards (12,720), TD passes (85).

Records (Super Bowl)

Led biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, overcoming 28-3 deficit for 34-28 OT win in Super Bowl 51. Most passing yards (505 in 41-33 loss in Super Bowl 52).

Miscellaneous:

At age 44, oldest player in league history to throw for 5,000 yards in a season.

One of four quarterbacks to defeat all 32 teams (Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, Brett Favre).

Won 18 division titles (17 AFC East, 1 NFC South).

14 appearances in conference title game (13 AFC, 1 NFC).

Only player to be Super Bowl MVP for multiple teams (New England, Tampa Bay).

