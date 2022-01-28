 

Blackhawks C Jonathan Toews sidelined by concussion

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) stops a shot by Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews during a shootout of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Seattle.

    Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) stops a shot by Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews during a shootout of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Seattle. Associated Press

 
Updated 1/28/2022 8:38 PM

CHICAGO -- Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews is out indefinitely because of a concussion.

The 33-year-old Toews got hurt during Wednesday night's 8-5 win at Detroit, but he played through the game. The center reported symptoms to the team's medical staff on Thursday.

 

'We're going to miss him, but we're making sure we do the right thing by this,' interim coach Derek King said. 'and there's no timeframe. It's when he's feeling right. You can't mess around with this stuff, so we'll just go day by day every day and see how he's feeling.'

Toews has four goals and 15 assists in 43 games after he missed all of last season with what he described as chronic immune response syndrome. He also has a 58.6 faceoff win percentage.

'He's obviously our leader. He drives the bus for this team,' forward Sam Lafferty said before Friday night's game against Colorado. 'So we're definitely going to miss him tonight, and I think just collectively everyone's got to pull a little bit more.'

