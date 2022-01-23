The Latest: Bring on Week 2 at the Australian Open

Danielle Collins of the U.S. reacts after defeating Clara Tauson of Denmark in their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia -- The Latest at the Australian Open on Monday (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

American Danielle Collins kicks off the second week of the year's first Grand Slam tournament when she plays Elise Mertens in the opening match on Rod Laver Arena in the fourth round. The pair have met just once before at a major, when Mertens won in straight sets at Wimbledon in 2018. Two-time major winner Simona Halep faces Alize Cornet in the next match and later No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka plays Kaia Kanepi. U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev will take on No. 70-ranked Maxime Cressy in the fourth round as Medvedev continues his bid to become the first man in the Open era to win a second Grand Slam singles title at the next major tournament. In other matches, fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas faces No. 20 Taylor Fritz and 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic plays Felix Auger-Aliassime.

___

