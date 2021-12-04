 

Calgary takes road win streak into matchup with Vegas

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted12/4/2021 7:00 AM

Calgary Flames (15-4-5, first in the Pacific) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (13-10-0, fourth in the Pacific)

Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

 


FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -129, Flames +107; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary visits Vegas trying to continue its five-game road winning streak.

The Golden Knights are 9-6-0 in conference matchups. Vegas ranks 11th in the NHL with 33.0 shots per game and is averaging 3.4 goals.

The Flames are 2-2-1 against opponents from the Pacific. Calgary has scored 77 goals and is seventh in the Western Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game. Andrew Mangiapane leads the team with 16.

The teams face off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 10 goals, adding five assists and totaling 15 points. Reilly Smith has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with 18 total assists and has 27 points. Elias Lindholm has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-4-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.2 assists, four penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Flames: 8-1-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game with a .951 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: William Karlsson: out (lower body).

Flames: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 