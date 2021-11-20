Giants defensive back Ryan out of Bucs' game with COVID-19

CORRECTS TO DALLAS INJURY ON OCT. 10 NOT OCT. 18 - New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, left, talks to the media after an NFL football practice Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at the team's headquarters in East Rutherford, N.J. It was the first time in weeks Barkley has spoken about the ankle he sprained against Dallas on Oct. 10. He has missed the Giants' last four games but hopes to play Monday night in Tampa against the Buccaneers. Associated Press

New York Giants safety Julian Love (20) is congratulated by cornerback Logan Ryan, right, after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Associated Press

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants defensive back and leading tackler Logan Ryan will miss Monday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of COVID-19.

The Giants (3-6) ruled Ryan out on Saturday along with linebacker Lorenzo Carter (ankle/illness), wide receiver Sterling Shepard (quad) and defensive back Nate Ebner (knee).

Ryan told the team on Thursday he had a close contact with a person who had the virus. He was immediately tested and had a negative result. He was tested again Friday and had a positive result. He has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Coach Joe Judge wouldn't say Saturday whether running back Saquon Barkley or left tackle Andrew Thomas would play against the Bucs (6-3). Barkley, who has missed the last four games with a sprained ankle, was listed as questionable after being limited in practice all week.

Thomas returned to practice this week after a stint on injured reserve. Judge said the second-year player has made progress.

The Giants also listed running back Devontae Booker (hip), fullback Cullen Gillaspia (calf) and tight end Kaden Smith (knee) as questionable for the game.

