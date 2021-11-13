Sam Huff, the Hall of Fame linebacker who helped the New York Giants reach six NFL title games, died Saturday at 87
Updated 11/13/2021 6:28 PM
WINCHESTER, Va. -- Sam Huff, the Hall of Fame linebacker who helped the New York Giants reach six NFL title games, died Saturday at 87.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.