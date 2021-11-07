The Latest: AP source: Brissett to start at QB for Dolphins

 

By Associated Press
Updated 11/7/2021 11:15 AM

The latest from Week 9 of the NFL (all times EST):

11:10 a.m.

A person with knowledge of the situation says the Miami Dolphins are planning to start Jacoby Brissett at quarterback against the Houston Texans because Tua Tagovailoa is still dealing with an injured finger on his throwing hand.

ESPN and NFL Network first reported the Dolphins' decision.

Tagovailoa was limited in practice this week because of the finger injury.

It'll be Brissett's fourth start of the season for Miami, after Tagovailoa missed three other games with fractured ribs.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores had said Friday that he was optimistic Tagovailoa would be able to play against the Texans.

AP Sports Writer Tim Reynolds reporting from Miami Gardens, Florida.

