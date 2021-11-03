Odell Beckham Jr. excused from Browns practice amid drama

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) walk off the field after the Steelers defeated the Cleveland Browns 15-10 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. Associated Press

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. warms up before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. Associated Press

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. Associated Press

BEREA, Ohio -- Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was excused from practice on Wednesday, a day after his father caused a stir by sharing a video of quarterback Baker Mayfield not throwing passes to his son.

On the team's pre-practice injury report, Beckham's excuse is listed as 'shoulder/non-injury related personal matter.'

Beckham's future with the Browns (4-4) has reached a pivotal moment after 2 1/2 seasons.

Coach Kevin Stefanski is scheduled to speak to reporters before practice.

As Tuesday's NFL trade deadline neared, Odell Beckham Sr. shared an 11-minute video on Instagram titled: 'Odell Beckham is Always Open for the Cleveland Browns in 2021.'

The montage of plays showed Beckham not being thrown the ball by Mayfield.

Their lack of a connection has been an ongoing issue since Beckham arrived in a 2019 trade from the New York Giants.

Compounding the problem, Mayfield played better and led the Browns to the playoffs in 2020 - ending a nearly two-decade drought - after Beckham suffered a season-ending knee injury.

If Beckham Sr.'s social media post wasn't enough, NBA superstar LeBron James escalated the drama with a tweet that said: 'OBJ will show again why he's special. WR1 #FreeOBJ.'

Mayfield only threw two passes toward Beckham in Sunday's 15-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had just one catch for 6 yards, and his other target was a high incompletion in the fourth quarter.

Since returning from a torn anterior cruciate ligament, Beckham has 17 catches for 232 yards and no touchdowns this season. He's also been playing with a sprained right shoulder that he hurt against Arizona on Oct. 17.

